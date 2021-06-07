City of Lima Summer Playground Program kicks off

The Lima City Playground Program is back and in-person after a “virtual” year due to COVID-19.
Faurot and Robb Parks were filled with eager kids wanting to enjoy their summer. The playground program offers plenty of supervised activities for any child ages 6 to 12 years old. Lunch is even included through the Lima City Schools Summer Lunch program. Even with dodging the rain today the program is off to a good start.
Taylor Washington-James, playground Leader II explains, “It’s always fun to get out and change scenery be at parks, be with other kids their age or even older or younger. You just learn different things playing different games. They’ve got me out here plying kickball. I’m tired, I don’t really do this a lot. This is the fun part about it.”
There about 60 kids signed up each at Faurot and Robb Parks. The program runs through July 30th.