This Friday is Arbor Day, and the City of Lima is inviting the public to their celebration.
Each year, several trees have been planted around the city as part of the national observance. City officials believe it is important to get people involved and educated them about the importance of trees, especially students.
Public Works Deputy Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Ric Stolly explains, “Our youth, the people who are in our schools today are going to be the folks in our communities tomorrow. So, it’s very important that we educate and let them know the value that trees bring. Not only to their own property but to the entire community.”
Students for Lima Senior High School’s Agricultural Education and FFA program will be helping the city plant trees south of the school baseball field at 12:30 p.m. on April 30th. Arbor Day is recognized on the last Friday in April.