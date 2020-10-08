The City of Lima is a lot cleaner after this year's City Wide Pride event.
For three weekends in September, residents were able to clean up their homes and properties and dispose of it in 11 dumpster sites. This year's clean up was the biggest ever and shows that programs like this are needed in the community. In total 347 residents took part with 321 loads of trash filling 27 roll-off dumpsters totaling 137.83 tons of trash. There were also 2,492 tires, 33 cubic yards of brush, and 2,680 pounds of metal collected.
City officials want to thank the 62 volunteers that helped and Lima residents for making the event such a success.