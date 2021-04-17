Dozens of people were spotted cleaning up trash on the streets of downtown today for the We Love Lima Pick-up Project.
Students in Ohio State’s social work program organized a community clean up event for the downtown area of Lima. Using the YMCA as homebase, they spread out in groups to tackle the trash that litters the streets.
The students were asked to plan a large-scale project for their community for one of their classes, so they decided on asking the community to help beautify the area.
Megan Fisher, one of the organizers of the event says, “It really just builds investment in the community. I think that our town has been through a lot over the last couple of years especially, and to do something positive to impact and leave something beautiful behind is really meaningful to me.”
The students got local businesses and organizations to help out with supplies and even food for the volunteers.