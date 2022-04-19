Live music, gaming venues, and more restaurants were just a few ideas that area high school students said they were looking for to stay in the region. Holly Geaman has more on how these students could make that happen.
It’s the business program at Columbus Grove High School that has freshmen making a four-year commitment to the class. A portion of that class is economic development and the school teamed up with the Allen Economic Development Group. AEDG arranged tours of facilities that are being redeveloped in downtown Lima.
Andy Schafer, Business Teacher at Columbus Grove says, “I think tis is one of those big eye-opening experiences for the kids. They see something different than what they’ve normally seen. They get to brainstorm different ideas. I really like the way that Allen Economic Development is really taking their ideas into consideration, so it’s really been good.”
The group visited several locations and Your News Now caught up with them touring the old Sealts building on Central Ave that will bring it back to life. The group got a behind-the-scenes look and had conversations about the future of the properties.
Delaney Wintersteller, Freshman adds, “So, we’re going around Lima looking at buildings and just talking to entrepreneurs and giving ideas of what can bring money into Lima to develop the economy.”
Ty Meyer, freshman, “We’re just looking at different vacant buildings. Looking at ideas and stuff that we can put in there to help the community.”
This building is owned by Rob and Nicole Nelson who are no strangers to redevelopment in downtown Lima. While the project had been put on hold due to the pandemic and rising construction costs, they still plan on it becoming the Lima Brewing Company.
Nicole Nelson explains, “That is our future plans for this space. It’s the perfect space, it is big, it has the space for the brewery equipment, the brewery tanks, and it has the space for the people. And also, it’s just a cool-looking space and perfect for that concept.”
The Nelsons were impressed with the students and told them that communication is key. That conversations with other people can lead to great ideas.
Rob Nelson adds, “We hope that when they’re walking around downtown Lima and talking to all these great entrepreneurs that they too might have the little entrepreneurial spirit or the flame that will have them possibly wanting to take the leap in the future somewhere in our area.”
Allen Economic Development Group officials encourage other schools to establish business programs such as Columbus Grove to promote the next generation’s part in local development.