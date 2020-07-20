Com_U N I TY celebrates one year anniversary

Com_U N I TY celebrated their 1-year anniversary Monday evening at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Center Park.
The group was created due to the increase in gun violence in the city a year ago and has been going strong for a year now. They met on Monday to celebrate the 1-year anniversary with food and dessert, along with praise, worship, and prayer. In addition, the group has added a new anti-bullying campaign that they hope to roll out into schools when they open back up.
Mary Blanche Hengstler, the founder of Com_U N I TY said, “We are trying to reach the youth because the youth are the future of our country. The youth are the future of this world.”
She continued saying, “As soon as we can get into the schools because we know how the schools have been through the pandemic, it's a campaign called Grab a Hand and Stand, and we are partnering to do an art project with ArtSpace/Lima to do that Grab a Hand and Stand anti-bullying and we will be going to speak about anti-bullying.”
You can find more information on Com_U N I TY by emailing them at Com_UNITY19Lima@yahoo.com or going to their Facebook page.