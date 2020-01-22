A newly formed ministry in Lima is continuing its effort to stop violence in our community.
Com_UNITY of Lima is hosting a community concert to bring people together in a safe and uplifting environment. Contemporary Christian Artist Kathy Troccoli is returning to Lima with a free concert. Local organizers believe her message of hope can help unify our community and encourage people to respect one another.
Com_UNITY director Mary Blanche Hengstler says, “Just being kind to one another doesn’t take a church, it doesn’t take a specific denomination to be kind to our neighbor and to just not bully them for whatever reason.”
The concert will be Friday, March 27th at the Old Barn Out Back with doors opening at 6:45 pm. While free, you will need a ticket to get in the door and you get those at ITickets - Kathy Troccoli or by calling 419-236-1484. The newly formed Com_UNITY Youth Choir will also be performing.