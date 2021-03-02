Commissioners appoint interim Allen County Treasurer

Allen County Commissioners appointing an interim Treasurer for the county first thing Tuesday morning.
Chief Deputy of Finance Krista Bohn took the oath of office to fill the Treasures position temporarily due to the resignation of Evalyn Shaffner, whose last day was March 1st. Bohn will fill the seat until a new treasurer is appointed by the Allen County Republican Central Committee within the next 45 days. Bohn has been with the county for three years and says she is ready to step into the interim position.
Bohn went on to say, “I feel confident. I’ve learned the last 3 years all the different aspects of it. I’m here to support the taxpayers of Allen County and do everything that they need.”
Allen County Republican Party Chair Keith Cheney explains the process to fill the seat, “Now she will serve as the interim Allen County Treasurer appointed by commissioners. That will stay in effect until the republican central committee meets to make an official appointment to Treasurer.”
Cheney says they are accepting applications now through midnight of Friday, March 12th. That appointee will fill the remaining term which ends September 25th. Shaffner was just elected to a new term which would have started September 26th of this year. A new treasurer will also have to be appointed at that time as well.