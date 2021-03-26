Construction on Allen County’s first rubber road will soon begin.
Commissioners entering into a contract with Bluffton Paving for the resurfacing of Columbus Grove-Bluffton Road with asphalt made from scrap tires. The four-mile stretch of recycled road is east of Bluffton to State Route 696 and will be partially funded by a grant from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The project was estimated at $312,000, but bids came in a little higher at $329,000 which is within the 10% allowed to be awarded. The project is slated to begin on the first of May.