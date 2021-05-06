Commissioners put support behind Ohio House Bill 146

Many local governments are getting behind a House Bill that could help reduce the costs of capital projects.
Allen County Commissioners passing a resolution of support for House Bill 146 that would drop the mandatory use of prevailing wages on projects over a certain amount. Currently, any new construction over $250,000 and reconstruction projects over $75,000 must pay prevailing wages, which could increase the cost of a project by 15%. Schools and port authorities already have the choice to opt-out of prevailing wages. HB 146 would allow local political subdivisions to have the choice as well.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan explains, “This is a way for the legislator understanding that dollars are tight especially for capital projects at the county level and at the local government level to stretch those dollars as far as we can. This is one of those abilities to do that and we appreciate what they’re doing.”
The bill was introduced by Representatives Craig Riedel and Susan Manchester. It’s currently in the House Commerce and Labor Committee.