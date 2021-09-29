Activate Allen County once again hosting a block party to get residents outside and provide needed services to the community.
The location will be Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Park on 8th Street. Several agencies will be on hand to offer health screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, information on healthy eating habits, and much more. Organizers say getting people out and about and visiting with neighbors is also important.
Dietetic Intern from Bluffton University Amanda Helmerich says, “Community togetherness I think is a big thing. To just see people come out and see what’s there, have some fun and just be out in the community. So, I think that’s really important.
The block party is this Saturday, October 2nd from 11 am to 1 pm at MLK Park. All are welcome.