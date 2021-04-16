Community comes together to clean Ella B's Mental Health Home in Lima

A community effort helped a home that will aid Lima residents.
Ella B's Mental Health Home opened back in 2020. The home provides meals, shelter, and anything a person struggling with mental health might need. The residence is located at 621 Michael Avenue in Lima.
Throughout Friday, community members came together in order to give the location a new look, throwing away unwanted items, painting the walls a new color, as well as general house maintenance.
"The importance of the house is that there are a lot of people that have mental illness, and they have families that don't know how to handle them," said Linda Scott, Owner/Founder of Ella B. "We should never forget about them we should always be ready to help the needy, and that's why I feel that this house is very great."