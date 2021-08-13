When one Lima family found themselves dealing with devastating medical bills from a cancer diagnosis, the community stepped in to help.
The parking lot of Quick as a Wink Printing was packed with people to support Ashley Kohli. Kohli was diagnosed with glioblastoma of the brain, and the tumor has been quickly growing. Not only does she have the medical bills to deal with, but also is raising her younger sister and a child of her own.
When the news got to those close with the Kohli family, they knew they needed to rally together to help. Fat Kid Barbeque food truck was serving chicken dinners in the parking lot and giving a portion of sales to the cause, and there was also a basket raffle with items donated from various community members and businesses.
Randy Kohli, the father-in-law of Ashley Kohli says, “Our family is number one and the community is number two, and that’s the way it ought to be in all communities. Thank God for all the community coming together to do this kind of thing and we worship every day that our community gets to be as good as Lima, Ohio is.”
David Beck, the owner of Quick as a Wink Printing and the primary organizer of the event says, “All the years--decades that the Kohli family and Randy has helped our community, not just organizations and businesses, but individuals that a lot of us don’t even know about. So we said something like, ‘This is payback time.’”
If you missed out on this fundraiser, there are other ways to help out. They say that prayers are vital for the Kohli family. You can also donate to Kohli's GoFundMe page here, or send a check made out to FOP/Kohli Kids and dropped off or mailed to 321 W. High St. Lima, OH 45801.