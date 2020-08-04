Thanks to the generosity of the community the Schoonover Observatory will be back up and running after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Tuesday the Lima Noon Sertoma Club presenting the Lima Astronomical Society with 1-thousand dollars to go toward the repairs of the dome at the observatory. That along with money raised through a go fund me account will replace the motors that move the dome to observe the sky. Society members were surprised on how the community responded to their request.
Vice President of LAS Michael Richie explains, “I was hoping that, well, we might get half of the money we needed. It takes a little less that $4,000 to replace the motors. I was hoping for $2,000 but I was surprised by the outpouring from the Lima area.”
The Astronomical Society will use the extra funds as seed money to start on a “dark sky” observatory that will be located at Kendrick Woods with Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District.