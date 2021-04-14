People from the area were given a chance to ride around with some park rangers.
Wednesday evening, the Lima Park Rangers hosted their first “Ride with the Rangers” this year. The program is free to the public, and people from the community all met before 6 p.m. at Lima Stadium Park to go biking around the city for around and hour. The Lima Rangers want to show that the bike paths are safe and to encourage exercise and healthy living.
Randal Kohli, Head Ranger of the City of Lima Parks said, “We go have a fun time and show that bike paths are safe, and get out and have a good time, exercise, and enjoy the environment.”
This event will be held every second Wednesday of the month and will end on September 8th.