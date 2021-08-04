Lima refinery welcomed a group of community officials to showcase the results of two major projects.
Officials were able to tour the Central Control Room and the Laboratory at the refinery, seeing how operations have been continuing with restrictions now lifted.
The results of two major projects were also shown. The first, a 2019 capital project that has increased heavy oil processing capacity at the refinery to 40,000 barrels per day. The Refinery currently has a throughput capacity of 175,000 barrels per day.
The second project was the Water Re-Use project, where the facility uses technology to clean and recycle water in the plant for continuous use.