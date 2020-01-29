Community Pancake Day hosted by Lima Police Department is February 15th

The Lima Police Department continuing their efforts to give back to the community as they prepare for their annual pancake breakfast.
This will be the 3rd year for the event that provides a free meal for the community. It was started as an outreach to build relationships between officers and residents and is quickly becoming a family tradition. The Lima Police Department cooks up hundreds of pancakes and sausages all while getting to know those they serve and protect.
Community Oriented Police Officer Eric Mericle says last year was a success. “Last year we had close to 500. A lot of people came, a lot of good conversations, got to meet some great people and got to talk and just have fun.”
The Lima Police Department's pancake breakfast is Saturday, February 15th, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Bradfield Community Center (550 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45805) and it’s free.