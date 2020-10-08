Delphos Jefferson High School will be doing remote learning Friday and Monday because three students are confirmed to have COVID.
The principal announced on Facebook that 43 other students have to be quarantined after contact tracing was done. In person classes are expected to resume on Tuesday in some form, but this will give the school district until then to prepare for the students return. Plus, students who are in quarantine or have symptoms are prohibited from participating in extra-curricular activities and sports. Teachers will be at the school to assist student through phone or email. Students in the elementary and middle school will be attending school as normal.