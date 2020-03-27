Convicted murderer charged for allegedly committing rape while incarcerated in Allen County

A convicted murderer has been indicted in Allen County for sex crimes.
James Digman II was indicted by an Allen County Grand Jury for two counts of rape. Digman was being held in Allen-Oakwood Correctional when the crime allegedly occurred on July 26 last year. He currently is being held in the Toledo correctional institution. In Scioto County in 2001, Digman was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for murder, plus eight years for aggravated robbery. While in prison in 2007 in Warren County, he was sentenced to six more months for possessing a deadly weapon. His next pre-trial is April 13.