Records show at least 41 Ohio prison inmates have died of COVID-19, 25 of them housed in Pickaway Correctional Institution in Central Ohio, which includes a medical center.
Among the prisoners who died was Carlos Ridley, serving a life sentence for a 1981 triple slaying in Lima. Ridley hoped to prove his innocence through DNA testing of crime scene evidence. But an appeals court denied his latest request on May 4th, and he died after being rushed to the hospital the next day. Lawrence Daniel who was also charged with the murders is still in prison on a life sentence.
More than 4,300 inmates have tested positive statewide and nearly 500 staff members.