Lima councilman Derry Glenn is once again offering an incentive for anyone who has information that will lead to solving old murder cases in the city.
Glenn says there are over 20 unsolved murder cases in Lima from past years. His goal is to continue to bring attention to the cold cases and hope to bring some closure to the families of those who have died.
Glenn is offering one thousand dollars to anyone who brings forward information that will lead to a murder case being solved. He also is calling for the police department to step up with solving these cases.
Glenn says, “We’re all together in this small community, we’re not a big city. There’s some information out there that the detectives aren’t getting. We need to have the community help too, helping us check it out on this deal, but we also need help by hiring a full time person there to handle these cold files.”
Glenn says the thousand dollar offer will extend until December 20th.