A local church organized a barn sale to benefit their food pantry.
The County Line Church of the Brethren set up tables and welcomed the community in to browse through the various vendors. Handmade crafts, homemade baked goods, and products from home-based businesses were all available for purchase. The event is to help raise funds for the Clothes and More pantry, and community reach is important to the church.
Tricia Wanamaker, a volunteer with County Line Church of the Brethren says, “Definitely community involvement is really big for us and for me personally, it’s a way to get to know people, to meet people, to talk with them about the word of God.”
The Clothes and More Pantry is open every Tuesday from 10 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. To find more information you can visit countylinecob.com.