COVID -19 guidelines working as Allen County reduced to Level 2 Orange

The announcement that Allen County has been moved down to a Level 2 Orange public emergency from Level 3 Red is good news but doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods.
Allen County Public Health commends residents for helping stop the spread by wearing masks in public places and taking contact trace calls more seriously when they have been exposed to the virus. Health officials understand the statistics regarding the public health indicators can be confusing but what we are doing as a whole is making a difference and we need to keep it up.
Allen County Public Health’s Prevention and Health Promotions Services Director Tami Gough explains, “It is a new virus. We don’t know how it’s going to respond with students back in school now. And with the fall weather coming and more indoor activities coming. So, we just need everybody to continue to be doing the due diligence behaviors that they have been doing that got us into the orange so we can stay orange and get into yellow.”
Officials urge people to keep up with the COVID-19 guidelines and “mask up, back up, and wash up”. You can find county by county and state statistics at coronavirus.ohio.gov.