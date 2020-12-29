After two days of lower numbers, both statewide and local take a jump on Tuesday Dec. 29th. Putnam County is reporting 2 new deaths and Hardin and Allen Counties have 1 new death each. Allen County also has 73 new cases, Mercer County has increased by 52 cases, Auglaize County went up 35 cases and Shelby County has 32 new cases. Hancock County added 29 new cases, Van Wert has 20 new cases, Putnam and Hardin have 17 cases each, Logan County has 13 new cases and Paulding has12 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there are 151 new deaths and 7,526 new cases. 560 people were hospitalized, and 52 patients were admitted to the intensive care unit. According to the Ohio Department of Health there have been 535,487people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.