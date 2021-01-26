Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for January 26, 2021.
Logan County has 3 new deaths, Auglaize County has 2 more deaths, and Allen, Putnam, Mercer, and Shelby Counties added 1 new death each. Plus, Allen County has 43 new cases, which puts them over the 10.000 case mark for the pandemic. Logan County has 27 more cases. Hardin County increased 15 cases, Putnam County has 12 new cases, Auglaize, Hancock, and Van Wert Counties added 10 cases each. Mercer County has 5 more cases, Shelby County increased 4 new cases and Paulding County has 2 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there were 88 new deaths and 4,262 new cases. 295 people were admitted to the hospital and 40 patients were placed in the ICU. The Ohio Department of Health says 736,651 people are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.