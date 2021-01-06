COVID-19 numbers for January 6, 2021

Here are today's local and state COVID-19 numbers for December 6, 2021.
Logan and Allen Counties are reporting 1 new death each. Allen County is also reporting 127 new cases. Hancock County increased 98 cases. Shelby County went up 69 cases. Putnam County added 38 cases, Logan County has 37 new cases, Auglaize and Van Wert Counties have 36 new cases each, Mercer County has 35 new cases, Hardin County added 20 new cases and Paulding County has 10 new cases.
As for statewide numbers, there are 121 new deaths today and 7,814 new cases. 454 people have been admitted to the hospital and 43 patients were placed in the ICU. According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 605,474 people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.