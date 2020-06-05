Allen County Job and Family Services employees along with Ohio Means Jobs Allen County staff getting tested today, but it wasn’t a written test.
Lima Memorial Health System was on hand providing voluntary COVID antibody testing. More than 60 people had a simple blood draw that will determine if they are immune or carry the COVID antibodies. Allen County Job and Family Services worked with Lima Memorial Health System to offer the testing. Lima Memorial says they are doing more of the onsite testing by request.
Lima Memorial Lab Director Berlin Sherrick explains, “Right now we work with businesses, with occupational health and the Return to Work plan through the State of Ohio. In places and businesses that want to know and provide that service to their employees.”
Sherrick says that you can get individual testing at their lab for a cost of $55 or billed to insurance with a doctor’s order.