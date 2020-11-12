Teaching in this time of COVID has had many schools figuring ways to educate while following all the guidelines.
Cridersville Elementary School isn’t going out on field trips due to the pandemic, so they decided to bring the field trip to the students. 4th graders are currently studying about Native Americans and to give their lessons a little twist they got to see some artifacts. The school contacted the Cridersville Historical Society who brought a mobile display about Native Americans in Cridersville’s past. Educators say the in-house field trip helps students learn in a different way.
Principal Jason Wolke explains, “Well I think it makes a big difference when you are able to put your hands and your eyes on to something. It brings it to reality for the students. A lot of the items that we have behind us are local. They are things that are from this area.”
The school hopes to have a few more in-house field trips during the school year.