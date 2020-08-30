The Shawnee Township Police Department is looking for information about plants that have been stolen from a local nursery.
Over the past two weeks, thousands of dollars worth of plans, shrubs and trees have been stolen from Blooms Nursery on Sawnee Rd. The Lima/ Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers offers cash awards up to $1,000 for anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would help with the investigation. The missing property can be identified by the Bloom marking on the plants. If you have any information you are urged to call 419-229-STOP.