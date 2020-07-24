Crops in need of rain at this stage of development

As we keep looking to the sky for more rain, farmers are looking to their crops to see what kind of yield they are going to have.
The recent drought monitor released by NOAA has most counties in our area that are in either “abnormally dry” or “moderate drought” categories. This is the time of year when corn and beans could use the rain to help with their seed growth. Corn is in its pollination stage and some slightly lower temperatures and some more rain could help with their ear production.
“Most of the county we have seen some good rain this week definitely hope that keeps up,” says Clint Schroeder, Allen County Extension Educator. “As corn goes through its pollination and develops those ears. On the soybean side, they are flowering, just beginning to set pods. So, the more that we can get rain and good weather for that will help with that pod fill and the size of a soybeans which translates into more bushels.”
Schroeder says that the rain this past week could help with the dryness, but the National Weather Service says the dry conditions will continue in Northwest Ohio for a couple of weeks. Around mid-August is when farmers will have a better idea of what their yields will look like in the fall.