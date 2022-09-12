October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and the Crossroads Crisis Center has been busy planning events to advocate a stop to domestic violence.

On Monday at the Allen County Family and Children First Council meeting, officials from Crossroads shared what events they have planned. Some of the community events planned are the Walk for Victims at LPL on October 3rd at 5 PM, the Candlelight Vigil at Trinity United Methodist Church on October 13th at 7 PM, and the Tree Planting Ceremony at We Care Crisis Center on October 18th at 12 PM. With these events, Crossroads strives to prepare community members how to help domestic violence victims.

