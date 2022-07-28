As school approaches many organizations are planning school supply drives.
Tomorrow the “Daddy’s that Work” program will be holding a drive through drop off collecting needed supplies. Their mantra is that “Children first on all things”. One of their missions is to remove the barriers that could affect a child’s education. They are asking the community to help them bring down those barriers.
Jeryl White with “Daddy’s at Work” and project coordinator is asking , “We’re asking the community to come out and help support Daddy’s That Work by donating book bags, school supplies, and what ever to help ease stress off the parents of Lima Ohio and surrounding areas.”
Ryan Stackhouse Principal Broker at Superior Financial Services adds, “Well , we are in full support of anything that is community oriented and when we discuss the idea of helping young children out, young families out in need it was a no brainer for us. We just love to give back to the community.”
You can drive though Superior Financial Services off Elida Road and exit onto American Avenue. They will collect supplies from noon until 3 for the next 3 Fridays. You can also drop them off at the State Bank on West Market Street. Distribution of the supplies will be Saturday August 13th at the Lower Level of the Lima Public Library.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.