Lima’s biggest dance competition has returned for the 6th year at the Civic Center.
Over the weekend, the Annual Dance Prodigy competition took over the Veteran’s Memorial Civic Center with hundreds of dancers coming to compete from all over the area.
Dancers showed off their moves in their bright costumes all for the hope of taking home the gold. Last year’s competition was the last time most of these dancers saw the stage because of the pandemic. Directors say that having the dancers back at the Civic Center, almost a year to the date of their last performance is a thrilling experience.
Lyn Mulcahy, one of the director's of the competition says, “This is our second day of the competition so far and the amount of outstanding performance quality I think represents how excited these kids are to be back on stage performing locally for their friends and family, so you can really see a little bit of extra excitement this year.”
Every year the competition donates profits to a local charity but this year, one of the directors decided to start their own. The money raised this year will go to the The Human Happiness movement, an organization that helps bring much needed basic toiletries to kids in the area.
For more information on the Human Happiness Movement or to donate, find Lyn's Academy of Dance on Facebook.