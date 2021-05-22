Youth for Change continuing their program held another session on Saturday learning about dance and acting.
The students were dressed in bright dance costumes at the Heir Force Community School on Saturday learning the historic Bele dance. It’s a well known folk dance from the Caribbean that has African and French influences.
The instructor, who is from Trinidad, was excited to be able to share some of her culture with the students and to see them dance along.
Janeel Johnson, the instructor says, “I know school is out, summer is here, children want to go out and have fun and other things, but the fact that they came here, took their time to come here and learn this and see something new and just have fun with it, it really brings joy.”
After the students busted a move, the second half of the session featured a zoom call with professional actors from New York to teach them their trade. You can watch the full sessions on the Youth for Change Facebook.