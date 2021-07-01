David Henry sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to felonious assault charge

A Lima man has received his sentencing Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.
David Henry is facing charges after an alleged incident where he threatened an individual with a handgun in the city. Henry's charges include one count of Felonious Assault with a firearm specification and one count of having weapons under disability.
On May 19th of this year, Henry entered a plea deal with the state. He entered a change of plea of not guilty to guilty to the felonious assault charge, in exchange for the dismissal of the firearm specification and the second count of having weapons under disability.
On Thursday, he appeared for his sentencing. Henry was sentenced to three years in prison. Henry will be receiving credit for 76 days that he has served in custody.