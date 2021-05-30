If you have gotten at least your first dose of the vaccine and haven't gotten entered yet in the vax-a-million lottery you have only until 11:59 pm Sunday night to register. If you have already entered, then you are good to go for the remainder of the drawings which end on June 23rd. To register you can log on to www.ohiovaxamillion.com or you can call the Ohio Department of Health at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH. Once you have entered you eligible for all of the weekly drawings with the final one being on June 23rd.
