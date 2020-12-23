December 23rd COVID-19 numbers, Paulding and Hardin Counties each have one new death to report. Allen County cases have increased by 61, Hancock County went up 56 cases, Shelby County has 34 new cases, and Van Wert County has 30 more cases.
Putnam and Hardin Counties added 28 cases each, Auglaize County has 27 new cases, Logan county has 15 new cases, Mercer county has 10 new cases and Paulding county has 7 more cases.
As for statewide numbers, there are 109 new deaths reported on Wednesday and 7,790 new cases. There were 431 people who were hospitalized, and 52 patients were placed in the intensive care unit. According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 479,387people who are presumed recovered from the coronavirus.