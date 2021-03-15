Delphos city council approves measure to obtain abandoned properties

Delphos City Council met to vote an ordinance regarding foreclosure on abandoned properties.
Council voted to approve an ordinance on its third reading that would allow for the mayor to foreclose on tax delinquent abandoned property in the city of Delphos. This is a preliminary step to work with the Allen County Auditor’s Office expedited foreclosure program with the goal of putting the abandoned properties to a productive use, and the safety service director explained how they would go through that process.
Jamie Mehaffie, the Safety Services Director for the City of Delphos said, “Ideally like I said hopefully we will be able to take action on the properties to return them to usable properties whether it removes the structure to make it a marketable lot, or again perhaps the adjoining property owners may be interested and depending on the size of it, to purchase it and split it amongst themselves.”
The next council meeting will take place on April 5th.