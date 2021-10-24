Habitat for Humanity finished building their tenth home in Delphos and held a dedication ceremony for the occasion on Sunday.
Volunteers, workers with habitat, and other community members joined at the home to celebrate the new build. The home was dedicated in honor of the late Reverend David Howell.
Howell was the driving force behind the community effort to expand Habitat for Humanity to the Delphos area. Habitat says that they appreciate his work put into the program, and want to thank him by dedicating the home in his memory.
Bruce Hilty, the executive director of Lima Habitat for Humanity says, “We wouldn’t be in Delphos at the level we are without him. 10 families have received homes due to his leadership and driving effort. He not only worked for habitat in his community, he was a community builder and he built and did things with other people and his motto was: ‘There’s always something good to do.’”
The Lima Habitat for Humanity is looking for a family to own the new build. For more information on how to apply, head to habitatlima.org.