Another way to celebrate the birth of America is by hitting the field to play it’s favorite pastime.
Delphos kids got their chance to shine during a day long baseball tournament. There are three divisions with four teams each taking part in the tournament, ranging from 1 grade to 6 grade. The players have been playing against each other and against some teams outside Delphos for about a month and the tournament wraps their season up.
“it’s a great experience seeing all the kids out, knowing they have been cooped up inside for the last,3 to 4, to 5 months. This is a great experience for them,” says Thomas Gorman, Coach for the Delphos Indians. “It’s an all day event from 9 am to 9 pm, and we get a lot of kids out here. It is great seeing these kids back out.”
The top two city league teams will be wrapping up the day long tournament with their championship game under the lights at stadium park starting at 7, Saturday Night.