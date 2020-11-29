The Downtown Delphos Holiday Farmers Market is planned to kick off next week.
The market will feature vendors offering many different types of baked goods, stocking stuffers, and hand crafted gifts. It’s located at the lot on 4th and Main St. and will be on December 3rd. The market will be open from 4-6P.M. and is a great chance for people to come out and support local, small businesses.
“They’re just a really great group of people," says Lindsey Lane, the co-director of the Delphos Chamber of Commerce. "They support each other, they support local, and then the community in turn supports them. They’re just great.”
The market is outdoors so make sure to bundle up.