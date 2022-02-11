Morgan Harper spends Friday morning in Lima meeting and talking to voters.
Harper has never held political office, but she says voters need to be electing more people like herself that come from communities that understand the daily struggles that Ohioans face. She is facing off again Congressman Tim Ryan who has been in Washington for two decades, and she says he has been taking money from corporations and selling out Ohio. She says she is ready to fight for the state.
“We need to recognize we are not going to be successful here by doing the same old thing,” says Harper. “We have the opportunity right now to guarantee that we have policies in place that are going to make sure that we are all okay. That is what a lot of us as Ohioans can agree on, but we need to have leadership that is unbought and unafraid is going to get that done in Washington. My opponent has been in office for 20 years and we have very little to show for it. I am not a career politician, I am somebody that comes from the community, but also understands Washington. What it will take to have that place move for us and willing to put my career on the line to get it done.”
Harper will be facing off again Ryan in the May 3rd primary election.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.