Lima, OH (WLIO) - Democratic Candidate for Ohio’s 4th District Congressional Seat Tamie Wilson has been across the district talking to voters about her reasons for running for the office against Congressman Jim Jordan.   Wilson thinks it is important to have a representative that is for the people and get things done for all the people in the district.  As a business and life coach, Wilson sees the challenges that people are facing both personally and professionally, and if elected she has some issues she would like to tackle. 

 “To help protect seniors, you know, protect social security and Medicare.  To help protect our kids to make their school environment safer.  As well as, expanding the education to include financial literacy, healthy communication skills, conflict resolution, mental and emotional fitness,” says Tamie Wilson, Democratic Candidate for Ohio’s 4th District Congressional Seat.  “Suicide is at an all time high, with our youth and our farmers actually and I am really concerned about all of the hate and division in our country right now.”

