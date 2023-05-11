The verdict was in on Thursday night for the trial of Deontray Forrest.
After three hours of deliberations, the jury found Forrest guilty on two counts of murder, and one count each of felonious assault and having weapons under disability for the death of Timothy White in 2020. Judge Terri Kohlrieser handed down a sentence of 24 years to life in prison and also ordered Forrest to pay over 11 thousand dollars in funeral costs to White's family.
Earlier in the day, Forrest had maintained that he shot White in self defense after White had shot Devontae Upshaw and Terell McGraw inside of Levels Lounge on February 4th, 2020. The state denied the claim of self defense, saying that White already had left the bar and was jogging away, and that the shooting that killed White was caused by Forrest.