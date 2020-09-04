DeWine and health department asking people to celebrate in a safe way this Labor Day weekend

Just like Gov. Mike DeWine, the Allen County Public Health wants to avoid a repeat scenario of coronavirus spread after July 4.
With people gathering during July 4 weekend, the state saw a spike in cases shortly after. Allen County Public Health is asking people that if you plan to celebrate during Labor Day weekend, do so in a safe manner.
Labor Day has been treated as an end of summer wrap up with people doing their yearly rituals. But with schools open and more activities going on, people should be aware of practicing preventative measures with a lot at stake.
"Wash your hands often," said Tami Gough, public information officer for ACPH. "Have hand sanitizer available. When you are with people, wear a mask. And even with a mask still social distance and try to remain 6 ft apart. If you want to get together with friends, do it outdoors. That's much safer than indoors. And spread yourself out."
If you start to experience symptoms, you're advised to call your doctor to see if you should get a COVID-19 test.