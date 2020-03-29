Governor Mike DeWine expressing his frustration that the FDA didn't follow through with his plea on Saturday to fully approve the technology to sterilize medical masks.
During the press conference on Sunday, he said it was reckless for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration not to have already increased number of masks Columbus-based Battelle is authorized to sterilize every day from 10 thousand to potentially 80 thousand or more. DeWine said he reached out to President Trump and the Chairman of the FDA and he expects federal regulators to soon clear the way for Battelle to sterilize more of the much-needed N-95 masks. The private research laboratory says its process can refurbish a single mask up to 20 times before the mask has to be discarded.
“We are holding this press conference today to get everyone attention,” says DeWine. “We tried in going back and forth for days. I got sick of waiting frankly. We owe this to Ohioan, and we owe this to people across this country.”
DeWine says each of Battelle's machines can sterilize 80 thousand masks a day and there is currently two machines at their Ohio location. Battelle has also started setting up machines in some of the hardest hit parts of the country and they are looking to build more machines as fast as they can.
Also, the numbers released Sunday afternoon from the Department of Health say there have been 29 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus and 1,653 confirmed cases. In the last 24 hours, Allen County and Auglaize County numbers have doubled. Allen county has 4 cases, and according to the state website all are hospitalized. Auglaize County says their second case is a 49-year-old woman. The health departments are reaching out to the people they have had personal contact with to tell them they need to self-quarantine. No more details have been released to protect the privacy of the individuals. Local health departments are urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the disease.