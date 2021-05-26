After a series of mass shootings in Ohio this week, Governor Mike DeWine is hopeful that parts of his Strong Ohio bill will become law this year.
Strong Ohio failed to get support from state lawmakers before the general assembly ended their last session in December, and it will have to be reintroduced in the current session to be considered. The proposed bill was going to increase penalties for illegally owning firearms for repeat violent offenders, removing guns from people who were deemed at risk of hurting people, and enhancing state and federal background checks.
“The framework is there, not just the framework, but the bill is there in front of the legislature to go after repeat violent offenders and get them out of our communities,” says DeWine. “They are killing people, they are killing innocent people and it’s happening every week. So, I am confident that the legislature will look at this bill and will pass it this year.”
Since this past weekend, Youngstown, Columbus, and West Jefferson have all mass shooing resulting in a total of eight people killed and many more wounded from gunfire.