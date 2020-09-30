During his Tuesday briefing, DeWine says he understands how much the ban has hurt bars and restaurants. The order to regulate how long alcohol was sold was put in place in July as a way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus by limiting late night socializing. Several big city mayors have told the governor that they want the ban to remain in place, but one mayor has asked DeWine to lift the ban and he adds the order is being evaluated.
“We constantly have to evaluate weight exactly what you talked about how this hurts small business versus what it does if you expand the hours it regards to potential spread,” says Gov. DeWine. “So, we're looking at it and we will be talking about that in short period of time.”
DeWine also says he has been talking to state lawmakers about aid for small business and for people who pay rent. He says there could be an announcement about that in the near future.