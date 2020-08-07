Governor Mike DeWine was back in action today after getting a false positive reading on a rapid COVID-19 test.
DeWine did his coronavirus briefing from his home in Cedarville Friday afternoon. The governor called the last 24 hours a rollercoaster, after getting a positive test result before meeting President Trump on his Ohio trip. Then returning to Columbus where he, First Lady Fran DeWine and his staff got “polymerase chain reaction” or PCR test which came back negative. While there are some advantages to doing rapid testing, the governor says the reliability of the test needs to be questioned.
“We have entered into an agreement of with Maryland and other states to start looking at this,” says Gov. Mike DeWine. “It's a conversation, frankly, that I will have with Governor (Larry)Hogan. I meant to call him this morning, but I ran out of time and will call him later today. So, you learn, look you learn, every experience in life you learn and going through that experience yesterday, pushed my head down right in it and said Hey lets look at this reliability of this test.”
DeWine also talked about the latest alert levels. Mercer county was the only county in the state to move into the red category. They have the highest numbers cases per 100 thousand residents in the state. DeWine says there are cases being reported countywide and said that a funeral and other gatherings have been the sources of their outbreaks.
COVID-19 Update: School Broadband Connectivity
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today provided the following update on the status of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCHOOL BROADBAND CONNECTIVITY
Lt. Governor Husted announced today that schools can begin applying for the new BroadbandOhio Connectivity Grant on Monday, August 10.
A total of $50 million will be allocated through the grant program to help provide hotspots and internet-enabled devices to students.
Schools can begin applying for this grant opportunity at https://ohio-k12.help/broadbandohio-connectivity-grant/. The public website will be live today, however schools will not be able to apply until Monday.
After hearing feedback from various groups that the matching grant requirement would create a barrier for districts, it has been removed from the program. Many school districts have already begun to make purchases for the upcoming school year, and as a result, purchases made since July 1 of this year are eligible for support from this program.
The application period will close Friday, August 21.
In the coming days, the Ohio Department of Education will begin notifying district superintendents and school leaders around the state to make them aware of this program.
To help schools make the best purchasing decisions based on their needs, internet providers have begun to list their equipment and pricing information in one centralized location to the benefit of Ohio schools through a Request for Information. Visit procure.ohio.gov to review the RFI.
The K-12 School Computer Products and Services RFI was released to the public on July 23, 2020, and a variety of companies have provided responses.
CURRENT COVID-19 DATA:
There are 98,675 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 3,652 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 11,447 people have been hospitalized, including 2,641 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.
