DeWine signs Ohio's budget, which includes tax breaks and more money for education

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Governor Mike DeWine signed the state’s $86 billion dollar budget into law early Tuesday morning. The operation budget included tax cuts for Ohioans and provides funding for workforce and economic development.
The bill increases money for education and the state voucher program and overhauled the Ohio Department of Education, putting the department under the authority of the governor's office and state lawmakers, versus the state board of education.
DeWine vetoed 44 line items, including limiting a city's power to regulate tobacco products and extending the sales tax holiday in 2024 to two weeks. He says he's in favor of expanding beyond the current three days, but wants to come up with a number of days that would not greatly impact revenue for the state or counties.